Reviewing Australia and New Zealand Banking (ANZBY) and Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE: BSBR) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Santander Brasil and Australia and New Zealand Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 1 3 2 0 2.17 Australia and New Zealand Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Australia and New Zealand Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $27.39 billion 1.64 $2.80 billion $0.73 16.40 Australia and New Zealand Banking $26.30 billion 2.28 $4.88 billion $1.74 11.76

Australia and New Zealand Banking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander Brasil. Australia and New Zealand Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Australia and New Zealand Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 10.20% 10.03% 1.39% Australia and New Zealand Banking N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats Australia and New Zealand Banking on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, S.A., and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange. The Bank also operates in the payment institution, leasing, buying club management and securities, insurance brokerage operations, capitalization and pension plan. Through Global Wholesale Banking segment, the Bank offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers, in parallel with its trading activities. It also offers foreign exchange products, over the counter derivatives and investments to all of its clients, including institutional investors, corporate clients and individuals.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of the insurance and funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

