Contrasting Dassault Systemes (DASTY) & Its Rivals

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS: DASTY) is one of 179 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dassault Systemes to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 16.22% 15.96% 8.94% Dassault Systemes Competitors -7.06% -82.13% -2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dassault Systemes pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 41.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes’ peers have a beta of -17.32, meaning that their average share price is 1,832% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systemes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dassault Systemes Competitors 1046 5448 11390 437 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Dassault Systemes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dassault Systemes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systemes and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $3.65 billion $587.08 million 49.37 Dassault Systemes Competitors $1.68 billion $251.29 million -0.04

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Dassault Systemes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based company that operates as a holding. The Company is engaged in the sale of software solutions. The Company is engaged in the development of various software solutions integrated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The Company’s 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio consisted of three dimensional (3D) modeling applications, simulation applications creating virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, and information intelligence applications. The Company’s software portfolio spans a spectrum of domains from modeling and scientific simulation to production and logistics optimization, and is applicable from natural resources to cities, transportation, buildings, smart products, consumer goods, all the way to biological systems and chemistry. The Company’s products and services include ENOVIA, 3DEXCITE, DELMIA, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, GEOVIA, BIOVIA, SIMULIA, DELMIA, 3DVIA, EXALEAD and NETVIBES. It operates through Outscale SASU.

