Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) versus Foresight Energy (FELP) Critical Comparison

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS: YZCAY) and Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and Foresight Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.21 $312.09 million $0.51 24.16 Foresight Energy $954.53 million 0.54 -$215.23 million N/A N/A

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and Foresight Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A Foresight Energy -18.78% -3.93% -1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Foresight Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yanzhou Coal Mining and Foresight Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Foresight Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Foresight Energy has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yanzhou Coal Mining beats Foresight Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company’s segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and potash mineral exploration; Coal railway transportation, which is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services; Methanol, electricity and heat supply, which is engaged in the production and sales of methanol and electricity and related heat supply services, and Equipment manufacturing, which is engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining and equipment. The Company offers a range of coal products and other mixed coal products, including thermal coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal and other mixed coal products.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. Foresight Energy GP LLC acts as a general partner for Foresight Energy LP. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.