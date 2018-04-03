Critical Survey: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) versus Nissan Chemical Industries (NNCHY)

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) and Nissan Chemical Industries (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical Industries has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Plains and Nissan Chemical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nissan Chemical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 61.53%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Nissan Chemical Industries.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nissan Chemical Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissan Chemical Industries pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Green Plains is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Nissan Chemical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains 1.70% -3.33% -1.31% Nissan Chemical Industries 14.21% 16.09% 11.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and Nissan Chemical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.18 $61.06 million ($0.86) -18.72 Nissan Chemical Industries $1.67 billion 3.66 $214.13 million $1.45 27.86

Nissan Chemical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Chemical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nissan Chemical Industries beats Green Plains on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership. The ethanol production segment includes production of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain procurement. The food and food ingredients segment includes a cattle feedlot operation. The Company’s master limited partnership, Green Plains Partners LP (the partnership), provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

About Nissan Chemical Industries

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Jinzo Hiryo and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. in 1937. Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.