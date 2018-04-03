Contrasting Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico (PAC) & Double Hull Tankers (DHT)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico (NYSE: PAC) and Double Hull Tankers (NYSE:DHT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico and Double Hull Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico $655.70 million 8.60 $250.74 million $4.09 24.58 Double Hull Tankers $355.05 million 1.34 $6.60 million $0.13 25.69

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico has higher revenue and earnings than Double Hull Tankers. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Double Hull Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Double Hull Tankers has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Double Hull Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico and Double Hull Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico 40.20% 23.02% 13.13% Double Hull Tankers 1.86% 1.61% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico and Double Hull Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico 0 1 1 0 2.50 Double Hull Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Double Hull Tankers has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.66%. Given Double Hull Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Double Hull Tankers is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Double Hull Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Double Hull Tankers pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico beats Double Hull Tankers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac�fico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Double Hull Tankers

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

