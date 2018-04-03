Reviewing Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Its Competitors

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ: HMTV) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hemisphere Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -10.78% -5.06% -2.58% Hemisphere Media Group Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Volatility and Risk

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemisphere Media Group’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hemisphere Media Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hemisphere Media Group Competitors 290 1468 2268 74 2.52

Hemisphere Media Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.75%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million -$13.43 million N/A Hemisphere Media Group Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 53.20

Hemisphere Media Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group peers beat Hemisphere Media Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is a Spanish-language media company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets with five Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in the United States, two Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in Latin America, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated the Spanish language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, two Hispanic entertainment genres, and the cable television networks. The Company’s United States Hispanic groups include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV and Television Dominicana. WAPA is an independent broadcast television network. WAPA is distributed by various cable, satellite and telecommunication service providers in Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.