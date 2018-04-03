Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ:STLY) versus Leggett & Platt (LEG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) and Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ:STLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Stanley Furniture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 7.42% 29.44% 10.12% Stanley Furniture -2.34% -10.31% -5.70%

Risk and Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Furniture has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Stanley Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Stanley Furniture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Stanley Furniture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion 1.47 $292.60 million $2.46 17.77 Stanley Furniture $44.57 million 0.20 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Stanley Furniture.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leggett & Platt and Stanley Furniture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stanley Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Stanley Furniture.

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Stanley Furniture does not pay a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Stanley Furniture on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. Its brands include ComfortCore, Mira-Coil, VertiCoil, Quantum, Nanocoil, Lura-Flex and Active Support Technology, which includes mattress innersprings; Semi-Flex, which includes box spring components and foundations; Spuhl, which includes mattress innerspring manufacturing machines; Wall Hugger, which includes recliner chair mechanisms; Super Sagless, which includes motion and sofa sleeper mechanisms; No-Sag, which includes wire forms used in seating; LPSense, which includes capacitive sensing; Hanes, which includes fabric materials; Schukra, Pullmaflex and Flex-O-Lator, which includes automotive seating products, and Gribetz and Porter, which includes quilting and sewing machines.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world. The Company’s products are marketed under the Stanley Furniture brand, but also under sub-brands, including Coastal Living and Stone & Leigh. The Company’s products are marketed as wood residential home furnishings and include a range of offerings for the home, including dining, bedroom, living room, home office, home entertainment, accent items, and nursery and youth furniture. The Company provides products in a range of wood species and finishes. The Company’s product is sourced from independently owned factories in Southeast Asia, primarily in Vietnam.

