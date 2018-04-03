Contrasting Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY)

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Coca-Cola Amatil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing $13.47 billion 1.17 $1.41 billion $4.47 16.35 Coca-Cola Amatil $3.78 billion 1.31 $341.46 million N/A N/A

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Molson Coors Brewing and Coca-Cola Amatil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 0 4 7 0 2.64 Coca-Cola Amatil 1 0 1 0 2.00

Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus target price of $95.91, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Coca-Cola Amatil shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing 10.34% 7.55% 3.14% Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

