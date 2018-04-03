Reviewing MSG Networks (MSGN) & The Competition

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) is one of 32 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MSG Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks’ peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $675.35 million $167.34 million 10.00 MSG Networks Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 53.59

MSG Networks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks. MSG Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90% MSG Networks Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MSG Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44 MSG Networks Competitors 290 1468 2268 74 2.52

MSG Networks currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 25.89%. Given MSG Networks’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSG Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MSG Networks peers beat MSG Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc., formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The Company delivers live games of the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the New York Rangers (the Rangers), New York Islanders (the Islanders), New Jersey Devils (the Devils) and Buffalo Sabres (the Sabres) of the National Hockey League (NHL); the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association; the New York Red Bulls (the Red Bulls) of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Westchester Knicks of the National Basketball Association Developmental League.

