Financial Contrast: Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) versus Constellium (CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Constellium does not pay a dividend. Mueller Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Constellium and Mueller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mueller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellium presently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.71%. Given Constellium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellium is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Constellium and Mueller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium -0.66% -5.81% -0.93% Mueller Industries 3.78% 16.47% 6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellium and Mueller Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium $5.92 billion 0.19 -$35.03 million ($0.32) -32.66 Mueller Industries $2.27 billion 0.65 $85.59 million N/A N/A

Mueller Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellium.

Risk and Volatility

Constellium has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Constellium on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. Its products include can body stock, can end stock, auto body sheet, heat exchangers, specialty reflective sheet, aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wingskins, plates for general engineering, sheets for transportation applications, soft alloys, hard alloys, large profiles and automotive structures. It offers services, such as pre-machining services, which includes surface machining, boring and drilling; aluminum recycling services to recycle aluminum from end-of-life aircraft, and advanced welding services.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems. It also manufactures steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. This segment sells its products primarily to plumbing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning wholesalers; and hardware wholesalers and co-ops, building product retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through its sales offices and distribution centers, and agents. The company's Industrial Metals segment manufactures and sells brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; cold-formed aluminum and copper products for automotive, military ordnance, aerospace, and general manufacturing industries; brass and aluminum forgings for automotive components, brass fittings, industrial machinery, valve bodies, gear blanks, and computer hardware; and brass, aluminum, and stainless steel valves, as well as fluid control systems and gas train assembles for compressed gas, pharmaceutical, construction, and gas appliance markets. Its Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings, as well as tubular assemblies and fabrications for various OEMs in the commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration markets; components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; and coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

