Head to Head Survey: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) vs. Kadmon (KDMN)

Kadmon (NYSE: KDMN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kadmon and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $12.26 million 26.49 -$79.77 million ($1.42) -2.91 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 2.42 $6.58 million N/A N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kadmon and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 1 0 3 0 2.50 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kadmon currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 220.82%. Given Kadmon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -650.47% N/A -110.26% Opiant Pharmaceuticals -384.42% -403.59% -145.89%

Risk and Volatility

Kadmon has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kadmon beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.

