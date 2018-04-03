Contrasting Royal Gold (RGLD) & First Majestic Silver (AG)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 13.00% 4.31% 3.24% First Majestic Silver -21.12% -1.00% -0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Gold and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $440.81 million 12.69 $101.53 million $1.55 55.15 First Majestic Silver $252.29 million 4.03 -$53.27 million ($0.04) -153.50

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Gold and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 0 7 7 0 2.50 First Majestic Silver 1 4 1 0 2.00

Royal Gold presently has a consensus target price of $95.23, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 77.12%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Royal Gold.

Dividends

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Majestic Silver does not pay a dividend. Royal Gold pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Royal Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe. Its segments in Mexico are Santa Elena, La Encantada, La Parrilla, Del Toro, San Martin and La Guitarra. Its segment in Canada is Coins and Bullion Sales, and the segment in Europe is Silver Sales. The Company owns and operates approximately six producing silver mines: the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine and Santa Elena Silver Mine. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Majestic Plata, S.A. de C.V., Minera El Pilon, S.A. de C.V., Minera La Encantada, S.A. de C.V., Majestic Services, S.A. de C.V., Santa Elena Oro y Plata, S.A. de C.V. and FMS Trading AG.

