Financial Review: RPM International (NYSE:RPM) versus The Competition

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Paints & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RPM International to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get RPM International alerts:

This table compares RPM International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International $4.96 billion $181.82 million 19.01 RPM International Competitors $7.27 billion $561.39 million 19.93

RPM International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RPM International. RPM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RPM International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International 6.80% 25.05% 7.36% RPM International Competitors 5.78% 24.55% 6.99%

Risk & Volatility

RPM International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPM International’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RPM International pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RPM International pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paints & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RPM International has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RPM International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International 1 4 4 0 2.33 RPM International Competitors 39 207 328 2 2.51

RPM International presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. As a group, “Paints & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 12.81%. Given RPM International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RPM International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of RPM International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “Paints & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of RPM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Paints & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RPM International peers beat RPM International on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The company's Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.