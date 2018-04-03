Contrasting Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) & City (CHCO)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $102.70 million 3.86 $19.53 million $1.55 16.77 City $206.54 million 5.12 $54.31 million $3.94 17.29

City has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 19.02% 9.87% 1.05% City 26.25% 12.40% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sierra Bancorp and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 City 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. City has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. City pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

City beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 39 full service branches, an online branch, a real estate industries center, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio. City National offers various products and services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services. City National provides credit, deposit and investment advisory products and services to rural and small community markets in addition to cities, including Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Winchester, Staunton, Virginia Beach, Ashland and Lexington. City National offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

