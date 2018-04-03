Financial Analysis: Hannon Armstrong (HASI) vs. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Hannon Armstrong shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Hannon Armstrong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Hannon Armstrong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67 Hannon Armstrong 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Hannon Armstrong has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Hannon Armstrong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Hannon Armstrong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $488.23 million 4.41 $68.00 million $2.46 9.27 Hannon Armstrong $105.57 million 9.64 $30.85 million $1.05 18.16

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Hannon Armstrong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 13.80% 10.45% 2.66% Hannon Armstrong 29.23% 8.84% 2.58%

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hannon Armstrong pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong pays out 125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows. The Company focuses its investment activities primarily on Energy Efficiency Projects, which include projects typically undertaken by energy service companies, which reduce a building’s or facility’s energy usage or cost by installing various building components, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems, and Renewable Energy Projects, which include projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. It may also invest in other projects, such as water or communications infrastructure.

