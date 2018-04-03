Contrasting Telenor ASA (TELNY) & Its Peers

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Telenor ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $15.10 billion $1.45 billion 18.17 Telenor ASA Competitors $17.66 billion $2.04 billion 17.88

Telenor ASA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telenor ASA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA Competitors 602 1848 1930 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 70.70%. Given Telenor ASA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telenor ASA pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 9.74% 27.21% 7.77% Telenor ASA Competitors -11.17% -7.16% 1.74%

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities. The Company’s mobile communication business mainly includes voice, data, Internet, content services, customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services comprise telephony, Internet and television, leased lines, as well as data services and managed services. Its broadcast activities comprise Canal Digital DTH in the Nordics, satellite broadcasting and terrestrial radio and television transmission in Norway and Belgium. Its Other units consist of International wholesale, Telenor Digital, corporate functions and others.

