Entegris (ENTG) & Thermon Group (THR) Head to Head Contrast

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 6.34% 20.95% 11.53% Thermon Group 3.33% 5.16% 3.27%

Volatility and Risk

Entegris has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Entegris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Thermon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermon Group does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entegris and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 1 8 1 3.00 Thermon Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Entegris presently has a consensus price target of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Thermon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than Entegris.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegris and Thermon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.34 billion 3.57 $85.06 million $1.44 23.47 Thermon Group $264.13 million 2.69 $14.64 million $0.43 50.84

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group. Entegris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entegris beats Thermon Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

