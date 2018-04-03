Analyzing Valero Energy (VLO) & Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crossamerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Valero Energy pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crossamerica Partners pays out -3,137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valero Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Crossamerica Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Crossamerica Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valero Energy and Crossamerica Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 10 8 0 2.44 Crossamerica Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valero Energy currently has a consensus target price of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Crossamerica Partners has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Crossamerica Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crossamerica Partners is more favorable than Valero Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crossamerica Partners has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy and Crossamerica Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 4.33% 10.30% 4.63% Crossamerica Partners 1.00% 5.84% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Crossamerica Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Valero Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valero Energy and Crossamerica Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $93.98 billion 0.42 $4.07 billion $4.96 18.58 Crossamerica Partners $2.09 billion 0.33 $23.15 million ($0.08) -255.63

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Crossamerica Partners. Crossamerica Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valero Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Crossamerica Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Company owns logistics assets (crude oil pipelines, refined petroleum product pipelines, terminals, tanks, marine docks, truck rack bays and other assets) that support its refining operations. Some of these assets are owned by VLP, which is a midstream master limited partnership owned by the Company. VLP’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions. Its refineries produce conventional gasolines, premium gasolines and lubricants, among others.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc. and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment owns or leases and operates retail sites. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed motor fuels to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin).

