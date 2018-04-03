Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) & John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) Head to Head Contrast

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for John Wiley & Sons and Wolters Kluwer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A

John Wiley & Sons presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Wolters Kluwer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52 Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.04 $756.85 million $2.62 19.96

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than John Wiley & Sons. Wolters Kluwer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Wolters Kluwer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides information, software and services to doctors, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and audit, compliance and regulatory professionals. The Company’s segments include Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance, Legal & Regulatory and Corporate. Its geographical segments include the Netherlands, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World. Its Health solutions help facilitate evidence-based decision-making in clinical, nursing, and pharmaceutical settings. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions in compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management. The Governance, Risk & Compliance segment offers solutions ranging from legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, to address regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, analytics, software and workflow solutions.

