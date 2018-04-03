ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 238 ($3.29) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 240 ($3.32). HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.49) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.49) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 249 ($3.44) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 226 ($3.12) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.36 ($3.28).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 199.10 ($2.75) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.82).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

