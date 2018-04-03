Copa (NYSE:CPA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS set a $121.00 price objective on Copa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.

CPA stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Copa has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5,418.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. research analysts predict that Copa will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

