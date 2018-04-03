Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,888.96, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.88. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 53.35% and a net margin of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee D. Gala purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $149,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $407,520. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,399,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,737 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,923,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,803,000 after purchasing an additional 185,454 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/corcept-therapeutics-cort-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.