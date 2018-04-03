Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Insider Sells $145,597.50 in Stock

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) insider Eric Rolheiser sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $145,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $981.10, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Core-Mark in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

