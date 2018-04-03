Corium International (CORI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corium International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1240662238936 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CORI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 419,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,660. The company has a market capitalization of $414.34, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.59. Corium International has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. analysts forecast that Corium International will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $6,395,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $595,640.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

