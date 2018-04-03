Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

NYSE EFX opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. Equifax has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,151.80, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.70 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

