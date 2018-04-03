Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 38,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,985.68, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.81%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 187,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $20,325,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $14,246,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,394,467 shares of company stock worth $62,068,687 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

