Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases 6,853 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,993.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

