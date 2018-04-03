Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Decreases Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.18% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4,025.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 545.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 208.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLP stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.56, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc is a landholding and operating company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, which consists of land planning and entitlement, development and sales activities of its landholdings on Maui; Leasing, which includes residential, resort, agricultural, commercial, and industrial land and property leases, licensing of its registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts; Utilities, which includes the operations of its Hawaii Public Utilities Commission-regulated subsidiaries, including Kapalua Water Company, Ltd.

