Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $520,000 Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.31% of Core Molding Technologies worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.07 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. It operates through manufacturing of SMC and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics segment.

