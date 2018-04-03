Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $724,000 Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 416.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 11,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,399 shares of company stock worth $3,157,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1,775.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 804.49%. sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

