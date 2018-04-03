Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Holdings in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) by 3,844.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Midstates Petroleum worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company operates oil and natural gas properties, and is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It is focused on the application of drilling and completion techniques in oil and basins in the onshore United States.

