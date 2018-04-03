Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Position in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.07% of Evertec worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Evertec by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,507,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

EVTC opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 78.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Position in Evertec Inc (EVTC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-raises-position-in-evertec-inc-evtc.html.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.