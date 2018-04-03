Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in Visa (V)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 51.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,217,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,309,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246,481.45, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

