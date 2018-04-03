Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $103,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 5,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $977,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,158.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,859 shares of company stock worth $19,614,960. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,686.91, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/costco-wholesale-co-cost-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.