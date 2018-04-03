Cotinga Pharmaceut (COTQF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cotinga Pharmaceut (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which uses proprietary artificial intelligence technologies to develop innovative therapies to treat a wide spectrum of cancers. The Company’s CHEMSAS(R) platform evaluates biological activity from molecular structures, allowing the Company to build a pipeline of potential drug candidates with predictive accuracy and expediency when compared to traditional development methods. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cotinga Pharmaceut from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of COTQF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The company has a market cap of $5.14, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10. Cotinga Pharmaceut has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Cotinga Pharmaceut (OTCMKTS:COTQF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. sell-side analysts forecast that Cotinga Pharmaceut will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cotinga Pharmaceut

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys proprietary artificial intelligence platform, CHEMSAS, utilizes a series of predictive computer models to identify compounds from disease specific drug discovery through chemical optimization and preclinical testing.

