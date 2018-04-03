County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ICBK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Hovde Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Hovde Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICBK. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $195.35, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glen L. Stiteley purchased 1,615 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $49,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,561.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 165,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

