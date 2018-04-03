Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Covanta has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Covanta has a payout ratio of -384.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 833.3%.

NYSE CVA opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,899.39, a P/E ratio of -38.78, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.69. Covanta has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

