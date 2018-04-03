Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.06 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $768,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 204,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $8,673,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

