Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.74.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.74. 2,276,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,735. The company has a market cap of $28,306.84, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $90,936.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,776.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,343 shares of company stock valued at $361,203. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 36,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cowen-reiterates-buy-rating-for-yum-brands-yum-updated-updated.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.