CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cpi-aerostructures-cvu-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc (CPI Aero) is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. The Company is a manufacturer of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems. It is also a contractor to the United States Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.