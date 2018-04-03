Crave Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,899.00 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Crave has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Crave has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $2,899.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 209.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000614 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012452 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Crave Coin Profile

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,812,570 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin. The official website for Crave is www.craveproject.net.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

