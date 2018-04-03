Creatio Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Creatio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Creatio has a total market capitalization of $113,451.00 and $18.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creatio has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Creatio

Creatio (XCRE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official website is xcreatio.com. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creatio is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that offers its users the possibility to create their own cryptocurrency within the wallet. The creation of the coin is done by the team, which only accepts XCRE as a payment method through the official wallet. “

Buying and Selling Creatio

Creatio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creatio must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creatio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

