Credicorp (BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.25.

NYSE:BAP traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $233.16. 338,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $18,108.94, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.53. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,991,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,039,000 after buying an additional 679,301 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,220,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,170,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after buying an additional 261,584 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,690,000 after buying an additional 208,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 121,695 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/credicorp-bap-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.