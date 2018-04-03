Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 158,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,582. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 35,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,701.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,962 shares of company stock valued at $462,696.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

