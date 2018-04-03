Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($23.90) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Smiths Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,717.92 ($23.73).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,513.50 ($20.91) on Friday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442 ($19.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,697 ($23.45).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.10 ($0.61) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Smiths Group had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of GBX 154.90 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($22.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.18 ($17,275.74).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

