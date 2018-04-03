Creditbit (CRB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,386.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $56,386.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.04576880 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001364 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013074 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007379 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063098 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,568,774 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditbit is an ERC20 token. “

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

