Credo Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Credo has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $265.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One Credo token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00717905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182594 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Credo Token Profile

Credo was first traded on May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

