Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

CREE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,689. The company has a market cap of $4,026.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $367.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,150 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cree by 5,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cree by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,527 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

