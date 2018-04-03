CRH Medical Corp (CRH) Receives C$4.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:CRH opened at C$3.27 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$12.35.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.97 million. CRH Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH O'Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I?IV.

