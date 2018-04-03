CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $42.72. 391,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,117,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.70 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

The firm has a market cap of $2,147.27, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.53.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,849,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer acquired 527,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $11,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

